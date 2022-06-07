News digest: President Čaputová does not sign off on family package

The coalition's latest argument is about teachers' salaries. Wages grew in the first quarter of 2022, but people may not have noticed.

Good evening. The Tuesday, June 7 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Teachers' salaries vs higher taxes

Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) after talks with teachers' unions in Bratislava on June 6, 2022. (Source: TASR - Dano Veselský)

The conflict between Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), a coalition party, and Finance Minister Igor Matovič, leader of the strongest ruling party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), continues to escalate.

On June 6, Matovič said that he was going to propose a 10-percent increase in teachers' salaries, which Education Minister Branislav Gröhling of SaS has been calling for, in one package with a proposal involving several tax hikes, which SaS opposes.

The party has called on PM Eduard Heger of OĽaNO to intervene and stop holding teachers hostage in the coalition conflict.

President Čaputová blocks Matovič's package

President Zuzana Čaputová during a press conference on June 7, 2022. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

President Zuzana Čaputová has vetoed the coalition's €1.2 billion pro-family package supposed to help families at a time of rising prices and bills.

She announced her decision on Tuesday, June 7, during a press briefing at the Presidential Palace.

The parliament approved the measures on May 24 without prior discussion with experts and partners, including municipalities and social partners. Čaputová has criticised the approach.

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Slovak observatory has an important role to play

Lomnický Štít Observatory in the High Tatras. (Source: WIKIMEDIA CC)

Slovak scientists are playing a key role in an international project to reveal the secrets of the star at the centre of our solar system using what has been described as the "most powerful tool ever conceived to observe the Sun".



Astronomers already have high quality devices to study the Sun but, experts in the field say, current telescopes have reached the limit of what they can reveal about it.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The Slovak economy grew by 3.1 percent in the first quarter of 2022, the Statistics Office announced.

First Deputy Prosecutor General Jozef Kandera has scrapped bribery charges pressed against former finance minister for the Smer party and incumbent National Bank of Slovakia Governor Peter Kažimír using controversial Paragraph 363. "The law was violated when the charges of bribery were brought against Kažimír," Kandera said in a press release. He added that Kažimír had been prosecuted solely on the testimony of one cooperating defendant.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) believes Slovakia has achieved a solid result with regards to exemptions from a Russian oil embargo. "We could have negotiated more, but PM Eduard Heger decided to leave it at that. I respect his decision," Sulík said at Tuesday's press conference.

SaS, a coalition party, does not participate in coalition council meetings from June 7 to assuage the situation in Slovak society. However, the party will continue to attend government meetings.

Collector Cyril Barla from Košice with his collection of oil and kerosene lamps. (Source: TASR - Roman Hanc)

On Tuesday, President Zuzana Čaputová accepted the credentials of the new ambassadors of Cuba and Kazakhstan in Slovakia .

. In addition to Poland, the Czech Republic could be involved in the protection of the airspace of the Slovak Republic , the Defence Ministry told the TASR newswire.

, the Defence Ministry told the TASR newswire. Slovakia is interested in vaccines adapted to new coronavirus mutations, the Health Ministry declared.

