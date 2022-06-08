Storm risk for whole country

Meteorologists have issued warnings for the whole of Slovakia, for the whole day.

Meteorologists warn Slovakia of storms, the only exception is the very east of the country.

First-level alerts remain in place all day and into the night. Thunderstorms can be accompanied by heavy showers and gusts of wind up to 85 kilometers per hour.

"The intensity of the accompanying phenomena is common at this time of year and in this area, but it can cause minor damage. During storms, human activity and health can be limited," meteorologists said.

Heavy rain can cause a temporary rise in water levels on small streams and the occurrence of floods beyond the stream beds.

"The wind can cause minor damage to vegetation and objects," they said, adding that flying debris and unsecured objects pose a risk to human health. Hail can damage vegetation.

The warning does not apply in the districts of Michalovce, Sobrance, Trebišov, Humenné, Medzilaborce, Snina, Stropkov, Svidník and Vranov nad Topľou.