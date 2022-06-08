Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
8. Jun 2022 at 12:29

Storm risk for whole country

Meteorologists have issued warnings for the whole of Slovakia, for the whole day.

TASR
Newswire
Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: AP/TASR)

Meteorologists warn Slovakia of storms, the only exception is the very east of the country.

First-level alerts remain in place all day and into the night. Thunderstorms can be accompanied by heavy showers and gusts of wind up to 85 kilometers per hour.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

"The intensity of the accompanying phenomena is common at this time of year and in this area, but it can cause minor damage. During storms, human activity and health can be limited," meteorologists said.

Heavy rain can cause a temporary rise in water levels on small streams and the occurrence of floods beyond the stream beds.

"The wind can cause minor damage to vegetation and objects," they said, adding that flying debris and unsecured objects pose a risk to human health. Hail can damage vegetation.

The warning does not apply in the districts of Michalovce, Sobrance, Trebišov, Humenné, Medzilaborce, Snina, Stropkov, Svidník and Vranov nad Topľou.

Top stories

News digest: President Čaputová does not sign off on family package

The coalition's latest argument is about teachers' salaries. Wages grew in the first quarter of 2022, but people may not have noticed.


19 h
Following a train collision in northern Slovakia on June 3, 74 passengers got injured.

Rail staff told to retake a test following a train crash

A train collision from last Friday, June 3, is currently under investigation.


6. jun

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad