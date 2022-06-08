News digest: EU's single charger rule

Storm warnings issued for Thursday. Disney Plus coming to Slovakia next week.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. The Wednesday, June 8 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Key witness in the Ján Kuciak murder

Witness Zoltán Andruskó, who was found guilty in the Kuciak murder case in 2019, attends the Kuciak retrial on June 6, 2022 (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

On June 6 and 7, the Ján Kuciak retrial continued with the testimony of Zoltán Andruskó. The self-confessed middleman was the first one to be convicted after he started cooperating with the police.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

During the retrial, Andruskó reproached the judges for questioning his testimony during the original trial. He insisted he never hesitated in his testimony on the claim that Marian Kočner, now imprisoned in another case, was the one to have ordered the murder of the journalist and Alena Zsuzsová, imprisoned for another murder case, was the middlewoman.

The retrial of the Kuciak murder case has been at the Specialised Criminal Court since late February this year.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

BRATISLAVA NEWS

The capital plans to renovate the building of the Salvator Pharmacy on Panská Street, which is a national cultural monument. The city estimates that renovation could cost €250,000.

on Panská Street, which is a national cultural monument. The city estimates that renovation could cost €250,000. Two artillery mines from WWII and one artillery grenade were found in the Železná Studnička – nad Kačínom locality on June 6.

were found in the Železná Studnička – nad Kačínom locality on June 6. Katarína Brúderová Primary School in Vajnory has publicly apologised to a girl the school did not accept in 2013 due to her disability following a Bratislava court ruling.

EU's effort to curb e-waste

EU consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics devices from autumn 2024. (Source: European Parliament)

The European Union is going to reduce electronic waste by making it possible for its citizens to use one single charger for their portable electronic devices.

Consumers will no longer need a different charging device and cable every time they purchase a new device. However, people will still be able to choose whether they want to purchase a new electronic device with or without a charger.

Following a June 6 agreement on an amendment to the Radio Equipment Directive between the European Parliament and the Council, the USB Type-C will become the common charging port for several small electronic devices in the EU.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website:

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

Couple swap Dutch flower fields for Slovak nature

Yvon and Sabine van der Laan moved to Modrý Kameň in late 2018, opening to guests soon after. (Source: Yvon and Sabine van der Laan)

For Yvon and Sabine van der Laan, it was never a question of “if” but rather “when” they would leave their home in the Netherlands and “where” they would start their new life.

The couple chose Slovakia, having made many previous trips to the country, and then decided they wanted their new home to be in a remote location but still within a 10-minute drive from a town.

IN OTHER NEWS

The chair of the non-parliamentary movement Republika and MEP Milan Uhrík will delete parts of his Facebook status about scientist Pavel Čekan and his company, the Nitra Regional Court ruled. Uhrík will remove those sections in which he portrayed Čekan as a person who became rich during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also has to remove the part where he criticises the headquarters of Čekan's company.

and his company, the Nitra Regional Court ruled. Uhrík will remove those sections in which he portrayed Čekan as a person who became rich during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also has to remove the part where he criticises the headquarters of Čekan's company. The Slovak economy will grow by 2.3 percent this year and by 3.4 percent next year, the OECD expects . According to the OECD, harmonised inflation in Slovakia will jump to 10.8 percent this year, and the growth rate of prices should slow to 10.1 percent in 2023.

. According to the OECD, harmonised inflation in Slovakia will jump to 10.8 percent this year, and the growth rate of prices should slow to 10.1 percent in 2023. The government has decided to establish a museum of Slovak emigration in Bratislava by 2028. A memorial should also be constructed.

in Bratislava by 2028. A memorial should also be constructed. In the second half of 2022, 26 military exercises are to take place in Slovakia. At the same time, Slovak soldiers will participate in 48 exercises abroad.

The police want to change the design of police cars. The public can also vote on a specific proposal until June 12. The change is part of a reform that is to increase the salaries of police officers and provide new uniforms. (Source: Facebook - Polícia SR)

Sixty-seven employees of the East Slovak Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (VÚSCH) in Košice gave notice last week, the Korzár website wrote. They decided to join a hospital in another part of the city.

last week, the Korzár website wrote. They decided to join a hospital in another part of the city. President Zuzana Čaputová has tested positive for Covid-19 . She cancelled her trips to Italy and Portugal.

. She cancelled her trips to Italy and Portugal. At today's government meeting, the coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) vetoed the proposal of Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) to increase more taxes and subsequently increase teachers' salaries.

(OĽaNO) to increase more taxes and subsequently increase teachers' salaries. In Slovakia, 4,078 flats were completed in the first quarter of 2022 . The number decreased by 9.1 percent year-on-year. Even compared to the first quarter of 2020, which was minimally affected by the pandemic, 10 percent fewer flats were completed in early 2022, the Statistics Office said.

. The number decreased by 9.1 percent year-on-year. Even compared to the first quarter of 2020, which was minimally affected by the pandemic, 10 percent fewer flats were completed in early 2022, the Statistics Office said. In June, the Ukrainian National Ballet will perform in four Slovak theatres: Bratislava, Košice, Piešťany and Banská Bystrica.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.