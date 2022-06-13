News digest: Minister Matovič compares himself to Jews

Ex-judge cancelled by YouTube and storm warnings issued.

Good evening. The Monday, June 13 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Čaputová and Pellegrini swap places in a poll

Former PM Peter Pellegrini. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

For the first time since the 2020 parliamentary elections, Hlas chair Peter Pellegrini, a former prime minister, has beaten President Zuzana Čaputová in trust polls.

On the other hand, Finance Minister Igor Matovič, chair of the strongest ruling party, has once again broken the record in people's distrust.

This stems from a survey with a sample of 889 people polled by the Focus agency for the private television network Markíza.

Quote: "Just as the Jews were guilty of everything during Nazi Germany because Hitler pointed them out, so many people in Slovakia wanted to make someone guilty of everything, whether during the coronavirus crisis or later, and many of you have succeeded," Matovič said on June 13.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

Their biggest hits are not about love

Founded in 1997 in Spišská Nová Ves, Smola a Hrušky has grown into one of the most popular bands in Slovakia. (Source: Smola a Hrušky)

During the coronavirus pandemic, Smola a Hrušky released the "Audiostatusy" album, reflecting on different aspects of life under lockdowns, politics and sports.

Jozef Kramár, one of the the band's founders, told The Slovak Spectator that the sixth studio album is the most political. However, Kramár shook things up for the first time in 2012 when it comes to writing political songs. He then wrote the band's most listened-to song - a political one - on streaming services.

Known for their jaunty songs, the band began its career in the industry with a different kind of lyrics, ranging from a song about top model Andrea Verešová and a hypermarket.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Two bear attacks have been reported in the last two days. On June 13, a bear bit a man near a chapel outside the Poruba community, western Slovakia. During the past weekend, a bear attacked a man on a hiking path outside the Horná Ves community, central Slovakia. Here's how to stay stafe around bears.

in the last two days. On June 13, a bear bit a man near a chapel outside the Poruba community, western Slovakia. During the past weekend, a bear attacked a man on a hiking path outside the Horná Ves community, central Slovakia. Here's how to stay stafe around bears. In the Greek Catholic Church, Pentecost began on Sunday , June 12. The third most important holiday in the church will end on June 28. Fasting is observed during this period on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. However, fasting is voluntary.

The Health Ministry wants to increase the salaries of nurses in the short term to stabilise their number. The ministry has also announced systemic measures, like financial support for nursing students and graduates, language trainings, and a one-off subsidy for nurses joining the sector.

British popstar Dua Lipa played a gig in Bratislava on June 12, 2022, during the first edition of the Lovestream Festival. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

The cold front may bring intense storms on Monday. Supercell storms or storms accompanied by strong winds can also occur, the meteorological office said. The office expects no tropical day on Tuesday, June 14.

Supercell storms or storms accompanied by strong winds can also occur, the meteorological office said. The office expects no tropical day on Tuesday, June 14. The Defence Ministry proposes the procurement of tracked armoured vehicles from Sweden . BAE Hägglunds AB, a Swedish firm, is offering CV9030 and CV9035 vehicles, the assessment of submitted bids has shown.

. BAE Hägglunds AB, a Swedish firm, is offering CV9030 and CV9035 vehicles, the assessment of submitted bids has shown. The Financial Administration has developed a new application called Virtual Cash Register 2 , which will be available from the beginning of July. Its development cost €28,000, which is 545 times cheaper than the one currently in use.

, which will be available from the beginning of July. Its development cost €28,000, which is 545 times cheaper than the one currently in use. One third of Slovaks will not go on summer holiday this year, another quarter will spend their holiday in Slovakia, and about 3 out of 10 are going to travel abroad, a survey for the Home Credit company has found.

