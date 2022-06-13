Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
13. Jun 2022 at 18:10

YouTube cancels influential Slovak conspirator's channel

Štefan Harabin openly supports Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Štefan Harabin's YouTube channel has been cancelled.Štefan Harabin's YouTube channel has been cancelled. (Source: TASR)

Štefan Harabin, former Supreme Court justice and former justice minister, has had his YouTube channel deleted by the social media platform.

Harabin, who also ran unsuccessfully for Slovak president in 2019 and founded a political party, is a well-known conspirator who supports Russia’s war in Ukraine. In mid-May, the National Crime Agency charged the former judge with approving of an extremist crime with regards to the war.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

A few weeks later, a court also decided that Harabin would have to apologise to Eset, a Slovak IT company, for spreading lies about the firm.

“Apparently, I’m extremely dangerous for ultraliberals and [George] Soros,” Harabin wrote in reaction to YouTube’s move.

Read also One of the largest disinformation websites blocked Read more 

Around 40,000 people had subscribed to his content by the time YouTube decided to cancel Harabin’s channel. YouTube did not explain its decision.

Harabin on Telegram

Harabin added that he is only telling the truth when it comes to domestic and international affairs.

“They feel uncomfortable about hearing the truth,” he noted on his Facebook profile.

The ex-minister has called on people to follow him on Telegram, where he has 3,820 subscribers. Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha, another well-known spreader of disinformation, is also a Telegram user.

Read also US Congressmen to Zuckerberg: Stop pro-Russian propaganda on Slovak Facebook Read more 

Compared to Facebook, where Harabin is followed by 142,000 people, the number of his subscribers remains small.

Top stories

News digest: Minister Matovič compares himself to Jews

Ex-judge cancelled by YouTube and storm warnings issued.


5 h
The Univeristy Hospital in Bratislava.

Ukrainians in health care denied work permits despite shortage

The Labour Office says Slovak citizens can fulfill the labour needs, but hospitals are so short one oncology department had to close.


11 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad