YouTube cancels influential Slovak conspirator's channel

Štefan Harabin openly supports Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

Štefan Harabin, former Supreme Court justice and former justice minister, has had his YouTube channel deleted by the social media platform.

Harabin, who also ran unsuccessfully for Slovak president in 2019 and founded a political party, is a well-known conspirator who supports Russia’s war in Ukraine. In mid-May, the National Crime Agency charged the former judge with approving of an extremist crime with regards to the war.

A few weeks later, a court also decided that Harabin would have to apologise to Eset, a Slovak IT company, for spreading lies about the firm.

“Apparently, I’m extremely dangerous for ultraliberals and [George] Soros,” Harabin wrote in reaction to YouTube’s move.

Around 40,000 people had subscribed to his content by the time YouTube decided to cancel Harabin’s channel. YouTube did not explain its decision.

Harabin on Telegram

Harabin added that he is only telling the truth when it comes to domestic and international affairs.

“They feel uncomfortable about hearing the truth,” he noted on his Facebook profile.

The ex-minister has called on people to follow him on Telegram, where he has 3,820 subscribers. Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha, another well-known spreader of disinformation, is also a Telegram user.

Compared to Facebook, where Harabin is followed by 142,000 people, the number of his subscribers remains small.