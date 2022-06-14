Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Jun 2022 at 10:39  I Premium content

One shock after another. Labour market copes with pandemic impacts and the arrival of refugees

Climate crisis a factor in the labour market’s development as well.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
The pandemic has turned the home office into a regular tool. The pandemic has turned the home office into a regular tool. (Source: Courtesy of Henkel Slovensko)

The Slovak economy and labour market had not yet recovered from the shock of the pandemic when other impactful events transpired: the computer-chip shortage, soaring prices of energy resources and raw materials, and most recently, the war in Ukraine and its repercussion.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

So what is in stock for the Slovak labour market in the coming year? Mostly uncertainty, experts say.​

More information about the Slovak labour market

Please see our Career & Employment Guide.

​“I fear that the Russian aggression in Ukraine, demographic changes and particularly the climate crisis will not allow the Slovak labour market to further develop the way it had in the past 15 years,” Michal Páleník, from the Employment Institute (IZ), a non-governmental think tank, told The Slovak Spectator. He expects a number of significant changes: those that are necessary in the health sector, those linked to support for green technologies, as well as climate-crisis-induced changes in sectors like agriculture and forestry.

“There will definitely be a much greater need for lifelong learning or part-time work. The question is whether they will manifest themselves in 2022 or a little later.”

Related article Slovak people are not job hoppers Read more 

Unemployment down, wages up, for now

In spite of the ongoing effects of the pandemic, the Slovak economy grew by 3 percent year-on-year in 2021 after a 4.4 percent drop the year before. The rise in economic activity translated to the national labour market, whose condition improved during the year with a positive effect on unemployment. The annual unemployment rate plummeted by more than 1 percentage point, to 6.76 percent. The employment rate for the 20-64 age group stabilised at 74.6 percent, with no change between 2020 and 2021.

The average monthly nominal wage increased by €78 or 6.9 percent year-on-year, reaching €1,211.

SkryťRemove ad

“We have registered positive developments in all sectors without exception,” analyst Matúš Baliak of the Social Policy Institute told The Slovak Spectator.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Economics

Top stories

News digest: Minister Matovič compares himself to Jews

Ex-judge cancelled by YouTube and storm warnings issued.


18 h
Luca is a 2021 animated film produced by Pixar. From mid-June, it will be available to people in Slovakia on Disney+.

How much will people in Slovakia pay for Disney Plus?

The streaming platform will launch on June 14.


8. jun

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad