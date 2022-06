The Bratislava Regional Court has dismissed Andrej Babiš's lawsuit against the Nation's Memory Institute.

Bratislava native and former Czech PM Andrej Babiš insists he has never collaborated with the Secret Police under communism. (Source: TASR - Jaroslav Novák)

Bratislava’s regional court has again rejected Andrej Babiš’s lawsuit against the Nation’s Memory Institute, which lists him in its archived documents as an agent who collaborated with the Czechoslovak Secret Police (ŠtB) under communism.

The institute, known as the ÚPN, registers him as an agent under the name of Bureš, who reportedly cooperated with the Secret Police in the eighties.