Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Jun 2022 at 17:54

Facebook cancels Slovak MP's page for good

The social media platform ignored Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha's disinformation content for a long time.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha.Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha. (Source: TASR)

Facebook has cancelled the page belonging to Slovak lawmaker Ľuboš Blaha, an influential disinformation spreader, following past warnings about violating the platform’s rules forwarded to the lawmaker.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The Živé.sk website broke the news on June 14.

Blaha’s page, which the MP founded in 2018, had nearly 175,000 followers. His page had long been one of the most popular pages run by Slovak politicians on Facebook.

The day before Facebook’s decision, YouTube cancelled the channel run by another conspirator, Štefan Harabin.

Repeatedly violated rules

Facebook had long overlooked Blaha’s posts, which often attacked his political opponents and spread disinformation and hatred.

Eventually, in November 2021, Facebook removed Blaha’s anti-vaccination video full of disinformation. For example, he claimed that Covid-19 vaccines had killed patients and blamed the vaccinated for the third coronavirus wave.

The platform also punished Blaha in February 2022 when he was not allowed to post anything on his page for a day. A three-day punishment was handed down in early April, this time for spreading hatred. He had labelled the late American diplomat Madeleine Albright a “Balkan butcher”, referencing the bombing of Yugoslavia in 1999.

As Živé.sk writes, Facebook has now decided to remove Blaha’s page because he repeatedly ignored the platform’s calls not to post content not in line with Facebook’s rules.

SkryťRemove ad

Money to Facebook

Recently, members of the US Congress wrote a letter to the Meta company, to which Facebook belongs, asking the company to address the massive amount of disinformation on Slovak-language Facebook.

It is not known whether the letter had an impact on Facebook’s latest decision.

Blaha, who is present on Telegram and vKontakt, has also criticised Facebook, but for censorship. Yet, he has paid thousands of euros to Facebook to promote his page on the platform.

In March of this year, the court ordered Blaha to stop spreading lies about President Zuzana Čaputová on Facebook.

Top stories

The pandemic has turned the home office into a regular tool.

One shock after another. Labour market copes with pandemic impacts and the arrival of refugees

Climate crisis a factor in the labour market’s development as well.


8 h

News digest: Minister Matovič compares himself to Jews

Ex-judge cancelled by YouTube and storm warnings issued.


13. jun
Respirators are required in health and social care facilities, a June 13 decree issued by the Public Health Authority reads.

Respirators no longer mandatory for creche workers

A new Public Health Authority decree introduces less tough measures for respirator wearing.


13. jun

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad