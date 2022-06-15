Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. Jun 2022 at 17:55

Teachers protested for higher salaries, thousands took to the streets

Slovak capital was the centre of teachers’ protest today.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Teachers' protest in Bratislava on June 15, 2022. Teachers' protest in Bratislava on June 15, 2022. (Source: SME/Jozef Jakubčo)

Even though most past governments declared education to be a priority, reality suggests otherwise, teachers said during the major protest in Bratislava on June 15.

Thousands of teachers and non-pedagogical workers in education took to the streets of the capital on Wednesday to protest against the government's policy on financing education. Their main demand is higher salaries. They also insist that that inflation was reflected in the higher prices of utilities and groceries, also complicating the basic functioning of school, the TASR newswire reported.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The protest gathering marched through Bratislava’s streets, demanding a 10-percent salary raise instead of the 3 percent teachers are going to get along with all the workers in state administration. They also want better work conditions and tariff changes.

Teachers say that they are ready to go on strike in September if their protests fail to motivate the government to make systemic changes.

During the speeches on the stage, teachers' representatives called on PM Eduard Heger to be the leader he should be and deal with the conflict between his two ministers - finance minister, OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič, and economy minister Richard Sulík of SaS.

"We cannot replace fighting kids, but you can replace fighting ministers," the teachers told Heger during the protest, as quoted by the Sme daily.

SkryťRemove ad

Heger responded that he spoke about the issue with both Matovič and Sulík and that the government wants to raise teachers' salaries.

"I do realise that teachers' salaries are low," Heger said.

The starting salary of a teacher is €916 before tax (according to the Education Ministry), compared to the €1,212 average wage in the national economy in the first quarter of this year.

Top stories

News digest: Support minorities more, Council of Europe tells Slovakia

Teachers protest, hiking trails reopen in the Tatras.


4 h
Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha.

Facebook cancels Slovak MP's page for good

The social media platform ignored Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha's disinformation content for a long time.


14. jun
Bratislava native and former Czech PM Andrej Babiš insists he has never collaborated with the Secret Police under communism.

Former Czech prime minister ready to sue Slovakia, hoping to clear his name

The Bratislava Regional Court has dismissed Andrej Babiš's lawsuit against the Nation's Memory Institute.


14. jun
Ryanair airplane.

Slovaks have to pay more for air tickets as Orbán raises taxes

People have to consider extra fees.


13. jun

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad