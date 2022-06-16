Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
16. Jun 2022 at 11:34

Four killed in a fire in central Slovakia

About 150 people needed to evacuate, some with the help of firefighters.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Fire in an apartment building, Handlová.Fire in an apartment building, Handlová. (Source: Igor Roško)

Dozens of people had to evacuate last night after a fire broke out in a block of flats in the central-Slovak town of Handlová. Four people died in the fire.

The causes of the fire remains unknown for now and will be a matter of investigation. The fire started on the fifth floor in a block of flats in Handlová, Trenčín Region, confirmed Igor Šenitko - the head of Regional Management of the Firefighters and Rescue Team for MY Horná Nitra.

Firefighters from most parts of the region were needed, volunteers included.

By the time the rescue teams turned up, the residents were awake but only some managed to escape the building before the rescuers arrived.

The firefighters’ help was mostly needed on the higher floors near the epicenter of the fire, since bodies or fire and heavy smoke had blocked the exit route. Approximately 150 people were evacuated, not counting those before the arrival of the rescue teams, said Šenitko.

The fire destroyed two flats, spreading to the sixth floor

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The evacuated people, especially those with damaged flats, are under firefighters’ protection for now. Some have found temporary shelter on the firefighter evacuation bus, others seeking shelter in family and friends. “We’re concerned with the evacuated people; we’ve transported them to a hotspot initially established for Ukrainian refugees,” said Silvia Grúberová, Handlová mayor.

SkryťRemove ad

The town is ready to help those hurt by the fire, adds Grúberová.

The local authorities have provided material aid. A team of psychologists from Bratislava was called in to provide relief.

Top stories

Inflation exceeds 22 year record in Slovakia

Though the peak still hasn't been reached, inflation is changing the spending behaviour of residents.


13 h

News digest: Support minorities more, Council of Europe tells Slovakia

Teachers protest, hiking trails reopen in the Tatras.


17 h
Teachers' protest in Bratislava on June 15, 2022.

Teachers protested for higher salaries, thousands took to the streets

Slovak capital was the centre of teachers’ protest today.


18 h

Slovakia's most beautiful meadow is in Kysuce

Tourists will soon feast their eyes on flower carpets of violet lavender, yellow mustard and red poppy.


11. jun

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad