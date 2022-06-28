Pro bono: Unfair notices, legal assistance to Ukrainian refugees

Slovakia’s largest law firms have shown which individuals and organisations they represent free of charge.

Cases of unlawful layoffs dominated the list of pro bono activities of the largest law firms in Slovakia in previous years. Over the past year, the services they provided free of charge were much more varied.

The list of services the largest law firms provided within their pro bono activities features activities related to the coronavirus pandemic and to the arrival of Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia. Between February and May 2022, tens of thousands of people who fled Ukraine were granted temporary protection in Slovakia. While the influx of refugees kept lawyers busy, law firms also continued their pro bono activities in the area of education, but in rather unusual cases as well, shows the list compiled by The Slovak Spectator.

“We participated in the protection of and strengthening the tradition of Tatra and Alpine Mountain guiding,” said Marek Priesol of the BDO Legal law firm.

Relief for refugees

Law firms helping Ukrainian refugees include the Brichta & Partners law firm. Their projects include legal assistance to help Ukrainian refugees, the distribution of food to seniors and homeless people.

“Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine our law firm has provided free legal consultancy within a project of our client, which has been providing humanitarian assistance at the Slovak-Ukrainian border as well as securing the transport of humanitarian help to Ukraine,” said Július Brichta, managing partner of the law firm.