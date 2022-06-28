Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
28. Jun 2022 at 12:10  I Premium content

Pro bono: Unfair notices, legal assistance to Ukrainian refugees

Slovakia’s largest law firms have shown which individuals and organisations they represent free of charge.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková

Cases of unlawful layoffs dominated the list of pro bono activities of the largest law firms in Slovakia in previous years. Over the past year, the services they provided free of charge were much more varied.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The list of services the largest law firms provided within their pro bono activities features activities related to the coronavirus pandemic and to the arrival of Ukrainian refugees in Slovakia. Between February and May 2022, tens of thousands of people who fled Ukraine were granted temporary protection in Slovakia. While the influx of refugees kept lawyers busy, law firms also continued their pro bono activities in the area of education, but in rather unusual cases as well, shows the list compiled by The Slovak Spectator.

“We participated in the protection of and strengthening the tradition of Tatra and Alpine Mountain guiding,” said Marek Priesol of the BDO Legal law firm.

Relief for refugees

Law firms helping Ukrainian refugees include the Brichta & Partners law firm. Their projects include legal assistance to help Ukrainian refugees, the distribution of food to seniors and homeless people.

“Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine our law firm has provided free legal consultancy within a project of our client, which has been providing humanitarian assistance at the Slovak-Ukrainian border as well as securing the transport of humanitarian help to Ukraine,” said Július Brichta, managing partner of the law firm.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

A bear in Košice Zoo.

Ten thousand for a bear: the business of bear hunting

Hunting bears in Slovakia was once popular with the Libyan army.


5 h

News digest: Keep up the good work, EC head tells Slovakia

Another Covid-19 wave is underway. Toblerone will produce chocolate in Slovakia.


22 h
Illustrative stock photo

Seven stages of buying a flat in Slovakia

The Slovak property market is like a swimming pool full of confused sharks.


5 h
In 2017, there were less than 900 capercaillies in Slovakia.

Slovakia failed to protect the capercaillie, EU court rules

Activists have said the ruling confirms the state's fatal failure in protecting Slovak nature.


23 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad