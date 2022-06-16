Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

16. Jun 2022 at 18:04  I Premium content

Where to cool down in Bratislava

The Slovak capital offers a varied range of places where to swim and bathe.

Jana Liptáková
The open-air swimming poll Delfín in Ružinov has alreday opened its gates. The open-air swimming poll Delfín in Ružinov has alreday opened its gates. (Source: TASR)

Temperatures approaching 30 Celsius degrees force people to search for places to cool down. Inhabitants and visitors of Bratislava can do so in open-air swimming pools, lakes and even the Danube. Hot water lovers can satisfy their craving in a thermal spring just beyond Bratislava.

“When I want cold water, I prefer go to the Tehelné Pole open-air swimming pool close to my house. When I want something warmer, I take my bike and go to the thermal spring near Chorvátsky Grob,” said Katarína Horníková, who prefers to bathe in the latter, especially when the weather is colder or rainy.

Most open-air swimming pools in Bratislava are administered by the Sports and Recreational Facilities Administration (STaRZ). Rosnička in Dúbravka, Delfín and Zlaté Piesky in Ružinov, Tehelné Pole in Nové Mesto and the facility in Lamač are already open while open-air swimming pools in Krasňany and Rača will open later. The water temperature in facilities operated by STaRZ is 22 degrees Celsius. The opening hours of the facilities, except Zlaté Piesky, is between 9:00 and 19:00 during working days and 10:00 and 19:00 during Saturdays and Sundays.

The price of tickets remains at the 2021’s level, even though the operational costs of the facilities have increased. Tickets bought online or on-site are the same.

Prices of tickets for STaRZ swimming pools

  • one-day ticket for €3.50
  • pass for 10 full entries for €29
  • pass for 10 entries after 17:00 for €19
  • seasonal pass for €99

The website kupaliska.bratislava.sk offers four types of online tickets: whole-day ticket, a pass for 10 full entries, a pass for 10 entries after 17:00 and a seasonal pass with the possibility of buying a season pass for up to five children between three and 18 years for €1 each. Until July 10 the seasonal ticket is available for a discount price of €89.

STaRZ promises a separate entry for holders of online tickets at large swimming pools and preferred entry to smaller ones.

