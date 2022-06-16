Young people in Slovakia struggling to afford homes

Prices double in last decade

According to a Eurostat analysis, almost 60 percent of young Slovaks live with their parents, while the average age at which Slovaks leave their parents' homes is the second highest in the EU, behind only Croatia.

On average, Europeans move out of the family home when they reach 26, but in Slovakia it is 31.

Desperate situation

Meanwhile, some young Slovaks are forced to leave Slovakia to earn money to buy their own homes.

"My husband and I worked abroad for three years so we could buy land," says Henrieta from Blatnice, Žilina Region. After returning to Slovakia, they took out a mortgage so they could build a house. But rising prices of building materials have disrupted their plans.