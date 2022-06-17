Weekend: Czech tourists poked fun at in a song

A weekly summary of culture and travel in Slovakia, plus weekend events.

From growing potatoes to flower beds

A meadow full of flowers in the Kysuce region. (Source: My Kysuce - Pavol Stolárik)

The village of Oščadnica in northern Slovakia has a new attraction for tourists: a meadow full of colourful flowers.

Creators of the idea divided the meadow to four sectors. Before the change, the meadow was used to grow potatoes.

The idea of ​​planting such a magical meadow was inspired by a lavender field in southern Slovakia.

Other travel news:

Hop on the historical train, known as Green Anton, on Saturday in the south of central Slovakia.

Hiking trails in the Tatras have reopened.

Old man aims for a record with lamps

Collector Cyril Barla from Košice with his collection of oil and kerosene lamps. (Source: TASR - Roman Hanc)

Cyril Barla from Košice has an unusual hobby - he collects old oil and kerosene lamps.

His collection is the largest not only in Slovakia, but probably in the world, so he is currently aspiring to enter the Guinness Book of Records.

The man from Košice has been pursuing his collecting passion for half a century, linking it with travel and learning about the history of lamps with a combustion source.

Event ideas:

The Andy Warhol Museum of Modern Art in Medzilaborce, which is still waiting for renovation, will exhibit more of US artist Keith Haring’s works , including The Valley portfolio, the portrait of German artist Joseph Beuys.

, including The Valley portfolio, the portrait of German artist Joseph Beuys. Young Slovak opera artists , Slávka Zámečníková and Peter Kellner, will perform in Bratislava next week, on June 20.

, Slávka Zámečníková and Peter Kellner, will perform in Bratislava next week, on June 20. European Days of Archeology will take place from June 17 to 19 at the Slovak National Museum – Museum of Archaeology. Visitors can learn more about Benedictine monasteries and history of bricklaying.

will take place from June 17 to 19 at the Slovak National Museum – Museum of Archaeology. Visitors can learn more about Benedictine monasteries and history of bricklaying. Ahead of World Refugee Day (June 20), the traditional Umbrella March will take place in Bratislava on June 18. The event will start at 14:00 in front of the Primate’s Palace.

BRATISLAVA

From pools to lakes and the Danube

Ekoiuventa (Mičurin), the only summer swimming pool in Bratislava's Old Town. (Source: Sme)

Inhabitants and visitors of Bratislava can enjoy some time off by the water, ranging from open-air swimming pools, lakes and even the Danube. Hot water lovers can satisfy their craving in a thermal spring just beyond Bratislava.

The price of tickets remains at the 2021’s level, even though the operational costs of the facilities have increased. Tickets bought online or on-site cost the same.

Other Bratislava news:

Cinema Lumiere has launched its summer project called “ European Films for €1 ”. Thirty-five films will be screened.

”. Thirty-five films will be screened. Bratislava’s Nové Mesto borough will launch its open-air cinema on June 29, screening films by Lake Kuchajda again. Film nights will be held on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

WEEKEND READ

In their song, they mock Czech tourists

Smola a Hrušky is a Slovak band that was founded in 1997 in Spišská Nová Ves. (Source: Smola a Hrušky)

For the last 25 years, Jozef Kramár, 47, has been the frontman of Smola a Hrušky, which in English literally translates to “bad luck and pears”, a popular band from Spišská Nová Ves whose songs are influenced by ska, reggae and punk. The group’s name is inspired by the Slovak saying “nachytaný na hruškách”, which corresponds to “caught with your pants down” in English, with the phrase’s literal translation being “caught on pears”.

Smola a Hrušky has managed to speak to three different generations of Slovaks through its brisk and light-hearted songs that regularly make people bounce and sing along at festivals and gigs.

In one of their songs, they mock Czech tourists, from their white socks and sandals to getting lost in the Tatras.

Yet, it all started for the band with a naïve song about a Walkman. The band’s latest album is, however, its most political piece of music art to date.

That’s it for this week. Have a great weekend! - Peter

Do you have any tips? You can reach Peter at peter.dlhopolec@spectator.sk