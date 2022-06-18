Pandemic prompted innovations in HR

For many, the new challenges turned out to be positive.

The coronavirus pandemic created a whole new set of challenges for companies in human resources. They were forced to change their services practically overnight to conform to various measures intended to stop the spread of the virus.

For many, this turned out to be positive, as the new situation prompted them to come up with innovations that remain part of their business approach even when the pandemic becomes history.

The Slovak Spectator asked several Slovak companies in the Human Relations sector about how they approached the situation, how they coped, and what innovations they introduced.

Automation and outsourcing

A number of companies relied to a much greater extent on automation. At Junity, they created tools and approaches that allow automation to be introduced directly in the client’s charts, said Juraj Hajkovský of the HR advisory company. “The client thus does not need new software or hardware, nor the retraining of employees. Everything is done in an environment familiar to the client,” Hajkovský stressed.

This approach was translated into several projects, including the attendance planner in production, which creates a plan for 150-200 employees with one click.

The Trenkwalder temporary employment agency launched a product called Business Process Outsourcing, which allows clients to outsource an entire service or department. This means that an entire department, for example Customer Service, comes under Trenkwalder and the company completely covers everything in terms of personnel, accessories, etc. “Thus the client doesn't need to worry about anything and can continue doing their core business,” said Natália Neuhybelová, operations manager at Trenkwalder.

Free database

The PRO Business Solutions company introduced a project called Candidates Database, in which clients can search for candidates free of charge and without registration. The clients see basic information such as preferred job, position, preferred salary, as well as the skills and languages of candidates. A profile for interviewed candidates is provided, with the rest given the opportunity to write a short presentation about themselves.

“The unique advantage of the database, according to the company, is that the clients only pay for contacting candidates who will take part in the interview, not for access to their CV,” said company CEO Martina Harvaníková.

Contacting a candidate is as simple as searching for preferences for a particular job, filling out a short form on their profile and asking for contact information. The company will then check the candidate's interest in the position. In case of interest, a complete CV will be made available to the client, who can then invite the candidate for an interview.

Hybrid work improvements

Grafton introduced two innovations. The first is the Employee Council which functions on behalf of employees and participates in decision-making regarding their social and economic interests. The council was created to ensure fair and adequate working conditions, said senior marketing specialist Andrea Budzák. The second innovation is the Smartworking model, which is a hybrid mode that allows employees to work from home two days a week and do the remaining days in office.

Tayllor & Cox offers its clients custom managerial business simulations. The company creates a "manager game" that corresponds to a client's working conditions and designed to simulate situations that occur in their area of expertise, said training consultant Miroslava Reháková.

Background checks and onboarding from home

Executive background checks recently be

came one of the important parts of Jenewein Group's leadership solutions.

“The innovation allows to minimise the chance of picking a wrong candidate for the position,” said chairman and founding partner, Martin Krekáč. The company assesses a candidate by means of effective and reliable questioning, reference checking, accessing databases, and by utilising automated search and validation processes.

One of the latest innovations that the Balanced HR company introduced was the diagnosis of human potential through a method of colour associations, which allows to better use the various abilities of employees, CEO Martin Marek specified.

Executive search company Arthur Hunt came up with digital leadership and teaming during the pandemic.

“The programme is focused on team management and development, securing the engagement and performance as well as good quality onboarding of new employees while working from home,” said senior consultant Michal Strečok.