News digest: Košice loses monument to Brazilian owners

Interview with Justice Minister Mária Kolíková and unemployment in Slovakia is the lowest since Covid-19 hit Slovakia.

Good evening. The Monday, June 20 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Košice refuses to give up house

Jakab's Palace, a historical monument in Košice. (Source: TASR)

Due to constant legal disputes, Košice has not been able to make Jakab's Palace, a 1903 building, available to the public for 21 years.

Its owners, who live in Brazil, will soon visit Košice. They would like to enter the place and see it from the inside, but the city may prevent them from doing so.

For several decades, the city has been fighting for ownership of Jakab's Palace. The battle is lost. However, the authorities want to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Jakab's Palace is the first monument visitors to the city see in the historical centre when they arrive from the main railway station.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

Banská Štiavnica changed this Israeli painter's life

Israeli artist Menachem Edelman-Landau recounts his experience linked to the town of Banská Štiavnica, central Slovakia, during a "fjúžn" walking tour on June 11, 2022. He ended the tour in his studio. (Source: Peter Dlhopolec for The Slovak Spectator)

Menachem Edelman-Landau, a filmmaker and painter from Israel, came to central Slovakia in winter 2018 to paint a mural linked to a story that dates to ancient Greece.

Instead of his one-month stay, which was his initial plan, he has been living in Banská Štiavnica for much longer. The painting is to blame, but his story only starts from there.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The Investments Ministry has launched a new app, "Slovakia in a Phone" , which allows users to log into Slovensko.sk, a public services website. Users can access 400 websites and services provided by different public offices, for example, to pay local taxes or obtain new travel documents.

, which allows users to log into Slovensko.sk, a public services website. Users can access 400 websites and services provided by different public offices, for example, to pay local taxes or obtain new travel documents. Monika Uhlerová has been voted the new president of the Confederation of Labour Unions (KOZ). She will aim to depoliticise labour unions.

She will aim to depoliticise labour unions. Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS) proposes raising teachers' salaries by 10 percent from July or September, and by another 10 percent from January 2023. The minister, PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) and Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) should meet this week to discuss the matter. Last week, teachers took to the streets to fight for higher salaries.

The opening of the Integration Centre of the Košice Region in Košice on June 20, 2022. The main goal of the centre, run by the DEDO foundation, is to help refugees, but also counselling in the social, legal or psychological field. (Source: TASR - František Iván)

President Zuzana Čaputová appears to be losing support among voters. A recently published poll for TV Markíza shows that only 15 percent would definitely vote for her if a presidential election took place around this time. Up to 46 percent would refuse to support her.

A recently published poll for TV Markíza shows that only 15 percent would definitely vote for her if a presidential election took place around this time. Up to 46 percent would refuse to support her. During a survey of an archeological site in the Skalica district, western Slovakia, a rare archeological object, an ax from the Early Bronze Age, was found , archaeologist Matúš Sládok from the Regional Monuments Office in Trnava has said.

, archaeologist Matúš Sládok from the Regional Monuments Office in Trnava has said. An elevated road between the towns of Mýtna and Kriváň, central Slovakia, will be the longest overpass road in Slovakia after it is completed. The elevated road is part of a R2 expressway stretch, the construction of which should come to an end in spring 2024.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.