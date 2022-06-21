Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

21. Jun 2022 at 18:48

News digest: How Soviet troops left Czechoslovakia

High inflation has forced the national bank to markedly change its prognosis. A hiking recommendation for the weekend.

Peter Dlhopolec
staff writer & podcaster
(Source: SME.sk / Hej,ty)

Good evening. The Tuesday, June 21 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Last Soviet occupier left Czechoslovakia 31 years ago

The last Soviet military transport left Czechoslovakia on June 21, 1991. The last Soviet military transport left Czechoslovakia on June 21, 1991. (Source: TASR)

The story of Czechoslovakia's occupation began in summer 1968, bringing political reforms in the communist country to an end. People did not expect the invasion.

Article continues after video advertisement
Article continues after video advertisement

It took 23 years to end the occupation.

June 21 became a red-letter day not too long ago to mark the exit of the last Soviet occupiers from Czechoslovakia.

1968 Invasion: Here's a timeline of the 1967-1969 events, including a reform process known as the Prague Spring, the invasion, and normalisation.

Quote: "The 23-year-long 'temporary' stay held us hostage behind the Iron Curtain — and it taught us that turning a blind eye to aggression dooms entire generations," said President Zuzana Čaputová on June 21, 2022.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website:

FEATURE STORY FOR TUESDAY

Hiking trip to Rokoš

A view up from Rokoš. A view up from Rokoš. (Source: VaGa)

Rokoš, a mountain located in the southern part of the Strážovské Vrchy Mountains, is 1,010 metres high.

"Rokoš is like a stranger, a hidden gem, waiting to be discovered," write Gabriela and Valéria, who set out on a hike on a boiling hot day.

Set out on the hike, too!

IN OTHER NEWS:

  • The National Security Authority (NBÚ) is warning against the increased risk of cyber attacks in Slovakia.
  • More than half of primary school teachers have Ukrainian children in their classroom, shows a Focus survey conducted for the Comenius Institute on a sample of more than 6,000 teachers.
  • The Health Ministry is calling on people to be cautious in regards to Covid-19. In high-risk situations, the ministry recommends wearing a respirator.
A vintage car drives through the Manínska Tiesňava gorge in western Slovakia on June 21, 2022. A vintage car drives through the Manínska Tiesňava gorge in western Slovakia on June 21, 2022. (Source: TASR)
  • The President of the Slovak Republic, Zuzana Čaputová, spoke with ambassadors of EU countries on domestic and international issues, as well as about the effects of the war in Ukraine on security in Europe, on June 21.
  • Slovakia has suspended a plan, according to which it was to send 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine, while it was to receive 15 Leopard-2A4 tanks from Germany in return. The Slovak Defence Ministry considers the proposed number of tanks from Germany to be insufficient.
  • The European Court of Human Rights has rejected a complaint by Lemikon Limited, a Cypriot company, in a 22-year dispute with Tipos, a Slovak lottery company. Lemikom questioned the legality of a decision by Slovak courts in the case of damages for the alleged illegal use of Športka's know-how and the Športka, Šanca and Mates trademarks. Tipos was threatened with having to pay more than €33 million to Lemikon.

Today in Slovakia

Top stories

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak presents the latest labour market developments during a press conference on June 20, 2022.

Unemployment under 20 percent in all Slovak districts

Slovakia has reported the lowest unemployment since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.


20. jun
Maria Kolikova

Changing public’s perception of the judiciary will take a really long time, says minister

Mária Kolíková says the potential savings from her court reforms seem of little interest to coalition partners.


20. jun
Israeli artist Menachem Edelman-Landau who lives in Banská Štiavnica.

Life of Israeli artist changed forever after he painted a Slovak woman

Painter Menachem Edelman-Landau had to alter his travel plans after an unexpected event turned his life upside down.


20. jun

Try a historic ride in the Tatras

Two historic trams are now travelling between popular stations.


20. jun

