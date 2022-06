A military intelligence inspection was carried out and the findings are not a good read, says minister.

Foreign intelligence services try to initiate communication with members of the Slovak parliament and thus influence events in the country, says Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO)

According to the minister, the Military Intelligence primarily focuses on eliminating activities of the Russian and Chinese intelligence services. Foreign agents try to contact MPs, senior state officials and senior members of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic.