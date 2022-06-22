Trust in media all time low in Slovakia, says new Reuters report

Slovakia is at the bottom of 46 countries.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

The editorial room of the Sme daily. (Source: SME)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Only 26 percent of Slovaks trust the media. According to an international survey conducted by Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, this is four percentage points less than a year ago.

The Slovak part of the survey was conducted on a sample of 2007 respondents.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

According to the report, low trust reflects decades of interference by powerful business leaders and politicians. Only 16 percent of people think that journalists are independent of political influence.

"Trust in the media hit a new low," wrote its authors.

Related article

Related article Why Russia is winning the information war in Slovakia Read more

Among 46 countries, Slovakia and the United States were at the bottom. Overall, low trust in media was also found in Hungary, Greece, and Taiwan. Only 27 percent of people trust journalists in these countries.