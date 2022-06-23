Slovakia ordered to pay oligarch Haščák €10,000

Prominent businessman had demanded much more.

Slovakia will have to pay €9,750 to the former head of the Penta investment group, Jaroslav Haščák, following a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Demanded more

In 2012 and 2016 Haščák, one of the wealthiest Slovaks with property worth €1 billion, according to the Slovak edition of Forbes Magazine, filed three complaints over wiretapping carried out by the Slovak Information Service (SIS) related to the 'Gorilla' scandal.

The court upheld a complaint from Haščák that his right to privacy had been violated, but dismissed the others, including claims of violations of the right to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence. Haščák had originally demanded €66,000 in damages.

