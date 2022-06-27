Mathematician: Summer will probably see return of respirators

There is an increase in positive cases.

Although the summer started only a few days ago in Slovakia, the number of positive coronavirus cases is growing daily. Experts expected another wave of covid in the autumn.

In an interview, mathematician and expert on the spread of the virus RICHARD KOLLÁR explains why the wave has come so soon, when will it culminate, what are the risks to human health, and how will it impact everyday life.

In recent days, cases of infections with new variants have been growing. Is another wave starting?

Not starting, it is already underway. We are seeing a significant increase in positive tests.

Last few years we were accustomed to a new wave coming in autumn. This year it was not expected until September. How is it possible it has started at the beginning of summer?