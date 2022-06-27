Fascist MPs now provide swing votes for laws in Slovakia

OĽaNO’s leader rejects formal cooperation with the fascists, while exploiting a shadow coalition in which they are full members.

Igor Matovič (right) shakes hands with OĽaNO MP Andrej Stančík who said he had a problem with a vote together with the far right, but then voted with them anyway. (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubčo)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Coalition conflicts grew sharper after Matovič pushed through his package of measures. Slovakia is still not ready for a more permanent NATO presence. Politicians vote to protect themselves via new media laws. The next pandemic wave has reached Slovakia, says an expert. And Slovak scientists are responding to antibiotic resistance, addressing the zero waste challenge, and more.

Please note that Last Week in Slovakia will take a summer break during July.

Throughout July, we will send out a special edition of the newsletter, with slightly reduced content. We’ll be back to regular operations in August, with our commentary and news overview prepared by me, Michaela Terenzani.

Matovič deploys his alternative coalition

Parliament has overridden the veto of President Zuzana Čaputová and supported the financial aid package that Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), depending on his audience, calls pro-family or anti-inflation.

While Matovič rejoiced (and attacked his coalition partners in the process), as did his loyal party colleague, Prime Minister Eduard Heger, the passing of the package is bad news for the coalition, for the country, and for its public finances.