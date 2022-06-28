Items in shopping cart: View
Dubious deals between Slovak and Italian nuclear waste companies

Two contracts were concluded during Smer governments.

Ján Krempaský
Ján Krempaský
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: TASR)

During the the second and third Smer governments, the nuclear and decommissioning company JAVYS made dubious deals with nuclear waste imported from Italy. Tenders between JAVYS and Italian company Nucleco were to be concluded without a public competition. Nucleco processes nuclear waste from Italy.

The Italian daily Il Giornale broke the story.

According to JAVYS, the company was approached by Nucleco and subsequently submitted a standard price offer.

Payment for empty containers

The first of two contracts for the import of the Italian nuclear waste to Slovakia was concluded in 2014 during the second government of Robert Fico (Smer).

JAVYS belongs to the Economy Ministry. Until July 2014, Tomáš Malatinský was the minister, followed by Pavol Pavlis. Both were Smer nominees.

JAVYS spokeswoman Miriam Žiaková explained the first contract was a €600,000 pilot project, allegedly intended to verify the ability of both companies to carry out a larger project.

