Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
29. Jun 2022 at 11:45

Historic milestone, Slovak MFA says about NATO's recent decision

Slovak representatives welcome Turkey's decision to support NATO accession of Sweden and Finland.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: TASR/AP)

“Historic milestone for NATO and Euro-Atlantic security architecture", Slovakia's Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok wrote in reference to the Swedish and Finnish NATO membership.

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg confirmed at the summit of the organisation in Madrid on June 28 that Turkey decided to support the NATO accession of Sweden and Finland. Slovakia, a NATO member since 2004, was represented by President Zuzana Čaputová, Foreign Minister Korčok, and Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď. All of them welcomed the decision regarding Sweden and Finland, the two Nordic countries that decided to join in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

President Zuzana Čaputová praised the result and called the summit one of the most consequential in decades. The decisions taken by the NATO leaders include the strengthened defence of the alliance's eastern flank, and thus also Slovakia, strong support for Ukraine and the alliance's new Strategic Concept, which Stoltenberg called "a blueprint for how to take NATO into the future in a more competitive and dangerous world".

Inviting Sweden and Finland to join NATO is a historic decision, according to Stoltenberg.

Turkey, Finland and Sweden signed the memorandum of mutual assistance against security threats on Tuesday in Madrid.

Slovak Defense Minister Naď congratulated the two countries on their upcoming NATO accession and announced that Slovakia has reached an agreement with Sweden on the purchase of Swedish combat vehicles.

SkryťRemove ad

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Stay safe: heatwave warning issued for parts of Slovakia

Last day of school will see even higher temperatures.


7 h
Illustrative stock photo

Seven stages of buying a flat in Slovakia

The Slovak property market is like a swimming pool full of confused sharks.


28. jun

News digest: No disruptions at Bratislava airport

Explore a new Mexican restaurant in Bratislava or read a foreigner's hellish experience of buying a flat in the Slovak capital.


24 h

Dubious deals between Slovak and Italian nuclear waste companies

Two contracts were concluded during Smer governments.


28. jun

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad