Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

29. Jun 2022 at 17:12  I Premium content

Public-service broadcaster director to arise from run-off

Coalition failed to agree on a joint candidate ahead of the first vote, but says it is ready to replace the incumbent RTVS director with a new man in the second round.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Ľuboš Machaj and Jaroslav Rezník.Ľuboš Machaj and Jaroslav Rezník. (Source: Jozef Jakubčo, SME)

The Slovak public could learn the name of the next general director of the public-service broadcaster RTVS before noon tomorrow. The ruling coalition failed to agree on a single candidate, but claim they are ready to wrap up the vote in the run-off round tomorrow.

Out of the original eight candidates, two advanced to the run-off round following the June 29 public vote in the parliament: former head of programming at the public-service radio, Ľuboš Machaj, and the incumbent general director, Jaroslav Rezník, who has held the post since August 2017.

While Machaj garnered the votes of three coalition parties except for Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), Rezník was supported by the opposition. The coalition now says that they are ready to unite behind one candidate.

"I do not expect Sme Rodina to change its opinion on the election of the RTVS head, so there is a 99-percent chance we will elect Mr Machaj," Sme Rodina caucus head Peter Pčolinský said as quoted by the Sme daily. The coalition party originally considered Rezník a suitable candidate as well.

SaS did not vote with partners

