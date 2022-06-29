News digest: Canadian embassy will open in Bratislava

Two candidates for the future RTVS director-general, and a long cycling route from Slovakia to Poland.

Good evening. The Wednesday, June 29 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

RTVS vote: One is bankrupt, the other is criticised

Ľuboš Machaj (left) and Jaroslav Rezník (right) are two candidates for the new Director-General of the RTVS following a parliamentary vote on June 29. The final vote will take place on June 30. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

The Slovak public could learn the name of the next head of the public-service broadcaster RTVS before noon tomorrow.

The ruling coalition failed to agree on a single candidate on June 29, but claim that they are ready to wrap up the vote in the run-off round tomorrow.

Out of the original eight candidates, two advanced to the run-off round following the Wednesday public vote in the parliament: former head of programming at the public-service radio, Ľuboš Machaj, and the incumbent general director, Jaroslav Rezník, who has held the post since August 2017.

While Machaj garnered the votes of three coalition parties except for Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), Rezník was supported by the opposition.

Machaj: The Sme daily has reported that Machaj is in personal bankruptcy, which is linked to his effort to save Radio Twist (renamed Radio Viva in 2006). Viva went bankrupt seven years later. Not all MPs knew about Machaj's bankruptcy before the first vote, but it appears to be no major issue for the coalition ahead of tomorrow's vote.

Rezník: Under Rezník's management, an army of reporters were dismissed or decided to leave the public broadcaster. The RTVS was also criticised for the spread of disinformation.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website:

WEATHER: The meteorological office is warning against high temperatures on Thursday.

The meteorological office is warning against high temperatures on Thursday. NATO: Slovak officials have welcomed Turkey's decision not to block Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO.

Slovak officials have welcomed Turkey's decision not to block Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO. TRAVEL: Near Trnava, people can pick lavender flowers on a farm.

Near Trnava, people can pick lavender flowers on a farm. CAR: Students from Trnava's secondary school of transport are set to attend a race in the French town of Nogare with their own electric car.

FEATURE STORY FOR WEDNESDAY

On a bike to Poland

Cycling near Trstená. (Source: Tomáš Pallo)

In Trstená, northern Slovakia, there starts a cycling route leading through slightly undulating terrain to Poland.

The route was created on the embankment of a former railway, and cyclists can enjoy beautiful panoramic views of the Western Tatras, Babia Hora and Pilsko.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Facebook has cancelled the profile of Smer MP Ľuboš Blaha , as said by Blaha on Telegram. Earlier, the platform took down his popular Facebook page.

Centrum Pomoci SOS, a centre that has helped Ukrainian refugees in Košice's Old Town, will close down.

The Interior Ministry plans to buy two helicopters for police officers and rescuers. The ministry cites problems in the maintenance and operation of today's Mi-171 helicopters in connection with the war in Ukraine.

Voting by post from abroad should become easier, the Interior Ministry has said. People could apply for this voting method through a mobile app. People could vote by post in the presidential election as well.

TWEET OF THE DAY: Canada's full embassy to open in Bratislava

A two-year old child died after it was hit by a lorry in the town of Huncovce , near Kežmarok, in eastern Slovakia.

A water management company in the Banská Bystrica Region has called on people to limit the use of drinking water these days due to the reduced level of water sources used by the firm. People are asked not to water their gardens. The filling of pools, washing of cars as well as watering parks, playgrounds and pitches are also temporarily banned. Here's a list of affected towns.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.