Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
30. Jun 2022 at 11:29  I Premium content

Parents were at the greatest risk during the pandemic

Finalists of the Via Bona award in the category Outstanding Employer for 2021

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
The pandemic has worsened domestic violence in Slovakia. The pandemic has worsened domestic violence in Slovakia. (Source: Courtesy of Ikea Bratislava)

The new approach to home office triggered by Covid has been welcomed as bringing undeniable advantages. But two years after the outbreak of the pandemic, businesses and labour market experts recognise and discuss its drawbacks, too.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

One of them is pressure on mental health, for those who have spent extended periods of time alone in their homes, as well as those with children struggling to maintain a worklife balance.

Mental health and domestic violence, another phenomenon that experts say has worsened during the pandemic, dominated this year’s applications for the Via Bona award in the Outstanding Employer category. In their applications for the prestigious national prize, handed out by the Pontis Foundation to responsible and fair businesses, companies also addressed employment of people from marginalised communities.

“In the Outstanding Employer category, the award goes to projects and activities that create fair and dignified conditions and opportunities for diverse groups of employees in an exceptional way,” Silvia Porubänová, executive director of the Slovak National Centre for Human Rights and the ambassador of this category, told The Slovak Spectator. “When choosing finalists, it is mainly a matter of finding the best ones with consistent, comprehensive, and inspiring results for others with a visible impact.”

A total of five companies enrolled for the award in this category, listing activities and projects they implemented in 2021. This was a decline compared to 11 nominations in 2020 and nine in 2019, despite the deadline being prolonged by one week. One reason was the war in Ukraine, which broke out at a time when the nomination process was coming to its end, noted Lucia Víglašová, spokesperson of the Pontis Foundation.

SkryťRemove ad

“Many companies prioritised other things linked to the war, which is understandable,” said Víglašová, adding that given the situation, the organisers perceived the number of nominations very positively.

Companies Accenture, Ikea Bratislava and Passel Slovakia have been shortlisted for the award that will be handed out in Bratislava on June 29.

“This year’s finalists have seized specific areas and topics,” said Porubänová.

Ikea addresses domestic violence through a synergistic and sensitive approach, including research, campaigning, training and activities regarding domestic violence. Accenture focuses on authentic and sophisticated support of the mental health and mental resilience of employees. Passel contributes to the social inclusion of Roma from disadvantaged backgrounds and is a worthwhile example for other companies, according to Porubänová.

Happy employees come from happy homes

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Public service broadcaster gets new chief

Slovak scientists develop treatment for deadly dog disease, water shortages in several districts. Learn more in today's digest.


4 h

Constitutional Court to decide on same-sex marriages

Slovakia's court will make a decision on the rights of couples married abroad.


9 h
Ľuboš Machaj.

Coalition united behind one man. Who is the new RTVS director?

Ľuboš Machaj boasts decades of experience in public-service media. Now he will lead the broadcaster.


8 h
Students from Trnava with their electric car.

Slovak student-made electric car off for a race in France

A team from Trnava is representing Slovakia at an international competition of young innovators.


29. jun

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad