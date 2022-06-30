Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
30. Jun 2022 at 18:05  I Premium content

Scooter hit and run leaves woman in hospital

City says it will not tighten rules for riders.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

A 55-year-old woman has been left in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a scooter in Bratislava.

The woman, who herself was on a scooter at the time of the incident, was struck as she drove on a bike path in Petržalka on the evening of June 29.

Police, who are looking for the other scooter rider after they fled from the scene, said she was knocked off her own scooter, suffering severe leg injuries which are expected to take more than a month to heal.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The incident is the latest among scores of similar accidents reported recently - according to the University Hospital in Bratislava, it dealt with injuries from almost 90 cases of scooter-related collisions on bike paths in the last month. Meanwhile, Bratislava police said that there had been eight documented road traffic accidents involving scooters since January, but that six of those had been in June.

Related article Where to fix a bike on your own in Bratislava Read more 

More scooters

Meanwhile, a survey published by the Sme daily in June showed that in the Bratislava Old Town area alone, many scooter riders do not respect rules and regulations of scooter riding, often endangering children, older people, and people with reduced mobility.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Public service broadcaster gets new chief

Slovak scientists develop treatment for deadly dog disease, water shortages in several districts. Learn more in today's digest.


4 h

Constitutional Court to decide on same-sex marriages

Slovakia's court will make a decision on the rights of couples married abroad.


9 h
Ľuboš Machaj.

Coalition united behind one man. Who is the new RTVS director?

Ľuboš Machaj boasts decades of experience in public-service media. Now he will lead the broadcaster.


8 h
Students from Trnava with their electric car.

Slovak student-made electric car off for a race in France

A team from Trnava is representing Slovakia at an international competition of young innovators.


29. jun

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad