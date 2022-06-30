Scooter hit and run leaves woman in hospital

City says it will not tighten rules for riders.

A 55-year-old woman has been left in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a scooter in Bratislava.

The woman, who herself was on a scooter at the time of the incident, was struck as she drove on a bike path in Petržalka on the evening of June 29.

Police, who are looking for the other scooter rider after they fled from the scene, said she was knocked off her own scooter, suffering severe leg injuries which are expected to take more than a month to heal.

The incident is the latest among scores of similar accidents reported recently - according to the University Hospital in Bratislava, it dealt with injuries from almost 90 cases of scooter-related collisions on bike paths in the last month. Meanwhile, Bratislava police said that there had been eight documented road traffic accidents involving scooters since January, but that six of those had been in June.

More scooters

Meanwhile, a survey published by the Sme daily in June showed that in the Bratislava Old Town area alone, many scooter riders do not respect rules and regulations of scooter riding, often endangering children, older people, and people with reduced mobility.