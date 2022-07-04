Village keeps breaking temperature records. What life looks like there.

People commute to work abroad.

At the end of June in the village of Somotor, Trebišovský District, meteorologists recorded 38.8 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature ever in Slovakia. Even though it lies in the East Slovak Lowland, the temperature is not normal.

In addition, a high moisture deficit in several places accompanies the temperature.

In comparison to other years, prolonged high temperatures and especially a long period without a any rainfall accelerated the arrival of harvest work. The noise of combine harvesters and tractors with trailers could be heard in the villages, which were taking away crops.

Little water

Many cultivated crops lack moisture, the dearth of which also affects the level of local streams.