Bratislava court decision on faeces attacker is erroneous, Supreme Court rules

The Supreme Court criticises judges who dealt with the case of Martin Macko, an alleged faeces attacker, in the past.

Martin Macko is the son of retired general Pavel Macko. (Source: TASR)

Martin Macko, the son of retired general Pavel Macko, may not be the man who attacked women with faeces in 2015, the Supreme Court suggests in its recent decision.

Furthermore, it cites the ignorance of judges dealing with the case in the past.