News digest: Supreme Court's ruling on the "Faecal Phantom" case

Slovakia will celebrate Slovaks living abroad. The Visegrad Group is now led by Slovakia.

Good evening. The Monday, July 4 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

The Slovak Spectator will be back with another edition on July 6, as Slovakia will mark a public holiday on Tuesday. Keep in mind that shops will be closed.

Visegrad Group's return to its roots

Slovak PM Igor Matovič, EU Council President Charles Michel, Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki, Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán, Czech PM Andrej Babiš met in Krakow, Poland, on February 17, 2021, to mark 30 years since the establishment of the Visegrad Group. (Source: Jaroslav Novák for TASR)

Slovakia took over the rotating presidency of the Visegrad Group (V4) last Friday, and the bloc of four central European countries is not going to make a big splash in European politics.

On the contrary, Bratislava is aiming to lower the voice of the Visegrad Group in the EU due to diverging views within the grouping on the rule of law and the war in Ukraine. It wants to focus on regional things, like infrastructure and culture.

Mateusz Gniazdowski of the Centre for Eastern Studies says that, ultimately, the bloc can only work if all four countries are on the same page. "If the Visegrad Group is to remain an effective instrument of Central European cooperation, it cannot be liberal or illiberal, right-wing or left-wing," he stresses.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

Exhibition highlights Danube's history as border between Habsburg and Ottoman worlds

The Fluid Territories, Maps of the Danube Region, 1650 – 1800 is a new display at Bratislava Castle. (Source: Slovak National Gallery)

While today the Danube River flows peacefully through Bratislava, its role in history, even relatively recently, has sometimes been anything but that, a new exhibition at Bratislava Castle reveals.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The Health Ministry is examining the options and rules for vaccination in pharmacies.

From July 1, Slovakia increased the level of subsistence minimum to €234.42.

to €234.42. Slovenský Plynárenský Priemysel (SPP), the largest energy supplier in Slovakia, still receives less gas from Russia's Gazprom Export. Last week, gas flows were roughly 50 percent lower. The situation is not expected to improve this week.

The "Roam-Like-At-Home" initiative has been extended until 2032 and allows travellers in the EU and the European Economic Area to call, text and surf the internet abroad without extra charges.

has been extended until 2032 and allows travellers in the EU and the European Economic Area to call, text and surf the internet abroad without extra charges. The Czech Republic will help Slovakia guard its airspace from September , as the country's ability to service its Soviet-era jets, and thus protect its own skies, is limited. New American jets should arrive in 2024.

, as the country's ability to service its Soviet-era jets, and thus protect its own skies, is limited. New American jets should arrive in 2024. This year, political parties in the parliament will receive €11.7 million from the state budget for their 2020 elections results.

