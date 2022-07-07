Items in shopping cart: View
7. Jul 2022 at 12:39

State apps run on obsolete browser

The unsupported Internet Explorer is needed for authorisations when applying for permanent residence or temporary residence electronically.

Compiled by Spectator staff
(Source: Unsplash)

Some electronic services of the state, which are managed by the Interior Ministry, including applying for permanent residence or temporary residence, continue to require the use of the Internet Explorer web browser for the authorisation of electronic filing. The Investment Ministry confirmed this for the TASR newswire. Microsoft ceased support for Internet Explorer in June 2022.

The Interior Ministry is working on updating their services.

“The Interior Ministry is working on modifying services so that their functionality is not limited by browsers,” the Interior Ministry wrote. “However, the modifications do not only concern end systems, but also infrastructure elements common to all electronic services of the Interior Ministry. This is therefore a longer-term activity that also depends on public procurement processes.”

In Slovakia, website administrators are obliged to ensure that websites containing public administration electronic services or mandatory published information are optimised for currently supported web browsers with a share of representation on more than 5 percent of the Slovak market. These are currently Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge. Internet Explorer has not reached the prescribed limit of 5 percent market share in Slovakia for a long time.

