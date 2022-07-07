Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

7. Jul 2022

The East finally gains a carmaker. Now get ready for speculators

Significant changes await the region.

author
Tomáš Vašuta
External contributor
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

When the government announced in summer of 2015 that Jaguar Land Rover was coming to Slovakia, questions abounded in the east part of Slovakia. People were not disappointed, as they were used to the state of things. They just assumed that it had been decades since the state had done anything for them.

Nevertheless, many believed; as was the case this spring, when locals intensively discussed the information that a carmaker would finally come to the east.

"Sulík is trying to settle a deal with a carmaker. When it arrives, I'll go work there," said 40-year-old Peter, who currently works in education. He was not the only one who thought along those lines.

After decades of waiting, people finally got their carmaker. Volvo will build its factory near Košice. However, the following months and years will be turbulent as a time of speculators approaches.

The disgraced east

When INDEX Magazine looked at the number of carmakers promised to the east, it amounted to 12. This started back in 1997 with the Japanese carmaker Toyota, which was supposed to be "delivered" by then head of VSŽ (now U. S. Steel Košice), Alexander Rezeš, before the parliamentary elections.

