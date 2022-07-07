News digest: Spotlight turns on Slovakia's gas deposits

Although Internet Explorer was put to rest, some state services still require the old browser. Learn more in today's digest.

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, July 7 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Promising gas deposits near Trnava?

(Source: TASR)

The 1960s was a golden era for natural gas extraction in Slovakia. The amount extracted at the time would cover a third of the country's current consumption. However, extraction today is only a fraction of what it once was, and is shrinking.

Slovakia is highly dependent on gas imports from abroad. However, as the war in Ukraine continues, companies are looking again at local deposits. One promising deposit could be near Trnava, and the Nafta company wants to drill a well at the location.

The company says the deposit could cover up to ten percent of Slovakia's annual consumption, although it is thought that in reality that would not be the case.

Prices of residential real estate in Slovakia keep setting new records, driven by low interest rates and low supply.

Not just in Bratislava and the surrounding areas, but a massive shortage of residential real estate is being reported in almost every major city in Slovakia.

Rudolf Bruchánik, analyst with the Bencont development company, says that prices of new flats in Bratislava have gone up by between 10-40 percent year-on-year regardless of the locality or what phase of construction they are in.

Soldiers cleaning outside the historic building of the National Council in preparation for a meeting of the army commanders to discuss the current situation in Europe and what it means for Slovakia.

(Source: TASR)

In other news

