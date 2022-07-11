Čaputová at Pohoda festival: This is not a dam against fascism, this is a collaboration

We pay a high price for the coalition crises, opined the president.

Some political parties want the presidential seat because the office allows the power to grant pardons, President Zuzana Čaputová said during a discussion at the Pohoda music festival in Trenčín.

"It is a great power to have, when you do not have to adhere to anything except your conscience and the facts in a file. I understand that some parties want to have someone in the presidential seat, especially in the context of ongoing investigations," noted Čaputová.

For example, former prime minister Robert Fico faces organized crime charges, and many people close to him are being prosecuted.

Collaboration with fascism

According to the president, the proposal for the Constitutional Court to assess the pro-family package has already been written. She is going to send the proposal this week.