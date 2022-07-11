No more raids like Moldava: police to get body cameras

Cameras on uniforms are meant to protect the public as well as officers.

The work of police officers will soon be monitored by cameras mounted directly on their clothing.

Currently, there are cameras in police cars to record the progress of solving traffic violations.

Two policemen caught red-handed

In 2015, the Police Inspectorate suspected that some officers were making money from fines. With the court's approval, video and audio recording devices were installed in several cars.

This is how two Košice policemen were discovered sharing money they gained from an offender as the device recorded their conversation. However, before the device recorded another case, during the policemen's duty someone forcibly removed part of the device.