In his Facebook post, Matovič predicts government collapse

The SaS, a coalition party, demands the resignation of Finance Minister Igor Matovič and a new coalition deal. Two coalition partners oppose.

Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) will cause the fall of the current government on the first day of September, Finance Minister Igor Matovič opines in his weekend Facebook post.

“There is definitely something bigger, a higher game behind it, which none of us even knows about,” he said.

The SaS party announced last week that it no longer accepted the coalition deal, a legally non-binding document that sets out the rules and goals of the four-party coalition government. The party added that it would leave the government if Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) failed to draft a new coalition deal and have it approved by the coalition parties.

With the second highest number of lawmakers out of the four coalition parties in the parliament for the time being, the SaS remains to be the second strongest party.

One of the SaS’ conditions is the removal of Matovič from the ministerial post, as the party believes he has been mishandling public finances. OĽaNO rejected the demand in a letter last week.

Matovič is the leader of Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), the strongest party in the coalition government. He was made to step down from the prime ministerial post last year, swapping chairs in the government with his party colleague Heger.