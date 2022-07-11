News digest: Matovič's Facebook prediction

The latest tax forecast is out. Several towns in central Slovakia will be temporarily without electricity this week.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. The Monday, July 11 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Matovič buries government on Facebook

Finance Minister Igor Matovič. (Source: TASR)

Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) will cause the fall of the current government on the first day of September, Finance Minister Igor Matovič opines in his weekend Facebook post.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

"There is definitely something bigger, a higher game behind it, which none of us even knows about," he said.

Unlike Matovič, PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) has been quiet about recent coalition crisis developments.

In reaction to Matovič's Facebook post, the SaS has said the post confirms that its demand of Matovič's removal from the government is justified. The party went on to say that if its four ministers resigned in early September, it would not result in the fall of the government, a snap election, or the end of the coalition.

SaS chair Richard Sulík has not ruled out the snap election in a recent interview with the Sme daily, but his priority is to stay in the coalition government.

Last week: Freedom and Solidarity said it would leave the government if no new coalition deal were signed. The party does not accept the current coalition deal anymore.

Quotable: "The situation in Slovakia requires a restart. Once that is done, I hope collaboration with fascists will be a thing of the past once and for all," President Zuzana Čaputová on the coalition government at the Pohoda Festival the past weekend.

For a deeper insight into current affairs, check out the summer version of Last Week in Slovakia piece published earlier today. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website:

POLICE: Police officers will wear body cameras.

Police officers will wear body cameras. TAXES: The Finance Ministry's latest tax forecast expects higher revenues because of inflation.

The Finance Ministry's latest tax forecast expects higher revenues because of inflation. ARCHAEOLOGY: Builders found human bones when reconstructing a kindergarten in Brestovany, near Trnava.

Events to go to

Trnavský jazzyk, a jazz festival, takes place in Trnava until July 15.

The Presidential Palace in Bratislava will reopen its doors to the public on July 15, from 9:00 to 16:00.

The Bratislava Theatre Nights event takes place across the week. Another edition is planned for August.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

365 red overalls at the Lučenec synagogue

"365" is the name of a new installation by Peter Kollár at the Lučenec synagogue. (Source: Peter Dlhopolec)

Hundreds of red overalls in a kneeling position and the sound of inhaling and exhaling at the Lučenec synagogue urge visitors to answer one question: Why do people fall to their knees?

"Life is an everyday struggle. For some it may be easier than for others," the artist Peter Kollár, 44, said about his latest installation to The Slovak Spectator. "I want us to be aware of it every day."

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The Stredoslovenská Distribučná electricity distribution company has announced that some towns in central Slovakia will be without electricity on some working days this week due to maintenance work. You can check if your town will be affected here.

on some working days this week due to maintenance work. You can check if your town will be affected here. The first level of snow and ice warning applies in the High Tatras, mountain rescuers said.

applies in the High Tatras, mountain rescuers said. Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO) and his Lithuanian colleague Agnė Bilotaitė signed an agreement on the deployment of Lithuanian police to Slovakia in Prague on July 11. Three Lithuanian police officers, trained in the search for and identification of weapons, will arrive in Slovakia this month.

A former railway line has been turned into a cycling path in Prešov. (Source: TASR)

The trial with former prosecutor general Dobroslav Trnka continued at a Bratislava court on Monday in the case of the concealment of a Gorilla recording. The court heard several experts. The trial will continue on July 13 and July 14.

continued at a Bratislava court on Monday in the case of the concealment of a Gorilla recording. The court heard several experts. The trial will continue on July 13 and July 14. The retrial in the Ján Kuciak murder case and the case of the planned murders of prosecutors also continued on Monday. The court heard Štefan Mlynarčík, who is one of the men who surveilled Kuciak. The request came in autumn 2017, he told the court.

and the case of the planned murders of prosecutors also continued on Monday. The court heard Štefan Mlynarčík, who is one of the men who surveilled Kuciak. The request came in autumn 2017, he told the court. UniCredit Bank and Prima Bank have increased the interest on mortgage loans .

. In ten years, the population of Slovakia has aged by more than 2.3 years. The average resident is 41.3 years old, and the number of people of productive age has decreased by more than 230,000 in a decade, the national bank has said, referencing data from last year's census.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.