Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
12. Jul 2022 at 11:38  I Premium content

Inflation causes pause in Petržalka tram line construction

The constructor wants to amend the contract.

author
Eva Frantová
External contributor
(Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

Just a few months after its launch, the construction of the second stage of the tram line in Petržalka, Bratislava is facing problems. In recent weeks, work on the section between Bosákova - Janíkov dvor of the future line has been minimal.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Larger scale construction works have been hindered by a sudden increase in the prices of building materials, mainly steel, iron, concrete, and also fuels.

The total price of the contract has increased so much that the contractor, the NS MHD Petržalka Associacion, is not willing to continue. The association is demanding that the Municipality of Bratislava make a contract amendment that would raise the value of the contract.

The conclusion of the amendment is made possible by the May amendment to the Act on Eurofunds, which the parliament passed. In the meantime, the Office for Public Procurement (ÚVO) has also issued a guideline that allows an increase in public contracts by up to 50 percent.

Related article Bratislava Region says it is not as rich as it appears, wants a bigger portion of EU funds Read more 

Ministry: The line will not be built

The MHD Petržalka Association started the construction of the line last November for almost €90 million. In addition to the felling of trees and the removal of a layer of soil, the demolition of the tunnel of the unfinished Bratislava metro also began in the Janíkov dvor location.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

News digest: Matovič's Facebook prediction

The latest tax forecast is out. Several towns in central Slovakia will be temporarily without electricity this week.


17 h
Illustrative stock photo

No more raids like Moldava: police to get body cameras

Cameras on uniforms are meant to protect the public as well as officers.


11. jul
The large-leaved linden in the park near the Calvary in Bratislava.

Wise trees tell their stories

Ancient trees receive expert maintenance. The hidden treasures of historic gardens supporting green tourism.


7. jul
Members of the SaS party during press conference announcing that they no longer accept the coalition deal.

PM Eduard Heger has two months to make important decision

The village of record-breaking temperatures, Slovak scientist of the year on disgust, and other must read stories from last week.


23 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad