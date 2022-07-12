Inflation causes pause in Petržalka tram line construction

The constructor wants to amend the contract.

Just a few months after its launch, the construction of the second stage of the tram line in Petržalka, Bratislava is facing problems. In recent weeks, work on the section between Bosákova - Janíkov dvor of the future line has been minimal.

Larger scale construction works have been hindered by a sudden increase in the prices of building materials, mainly steel, iron, concrete, and also fuels.

The total price of the contract has increased so much that the contractor, the NS MHD Petržalka Associacion, is not willing to continue. The association is demanding that the Municipality of Bratislava make a contract amendment that would raise the value of the contract.

The conclusion of the amendment is made possible by the May amendment to the Act on Eurofunds, which the parliament passed. In the meantime, the Office for Public Procurement (ÚVO) has also issued a guideline that allows an increase in public contracts by up to 50 percent.

Ministry: The line will not be built

The MHD Petržalka Association started the construction of the line last November for almost €90 million. In addition to the felling of trees and the removal of a layer of soil, the demolition of the tunnel of the unfinished Bratislava metro also began in the Janíkov dvor location.