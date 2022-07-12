Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.



12. Jul 2022 at 11:27  I Premium content

Organized crime stealing wood in Kysuce, goes mostly to Poland

Illegal logging and theft occur mostly in border areas.

author
Pavol Stolárik
External contributor
Stock image.Stock image. (Source: SME - Marko Erd)

In the region of Kysuce, northwest Slovakia near the border with the Czech Republic and Poland, illegal logging and theft are not uncommon, with wood often ending up across the border. In 2021, the Slovak police dealt with 707 cases of wood theft.

That is why the police in the Žilina Region have started checking documents and investigating the origin of wood hauls.

"The aim of these checks is to prevent illegal activities with wood as much as possible and to punish criminals who profit from this activity," police said on social media, adding that this is the beginning of systematic checks in an area teeming with illegal falling and wood theft

The police also warned about the hidden nature of this environmental crime. Often occurring in remote places, and since nature cannot defend itself, reporting the crime depends solely on the initiative of people.

In addition to the police, vehicles can also be checked by customs officials at border crossings.

Related article Real wilderness in eastern Slovakia. Poloniny experiences the world's greatest paradox Read more 

150 cubic metres stolen

On social media, people commented that it is too late now, and expressed opinions that after two days everything will return to a lackadaisical state.

