12. Jul 2022 at 18:26  I Premium content

Experts confirm charged ex-prosecutor general’s voice on a seized recording

Former prosecutor general Dobroslav Trnka also refutes that a laptop with the Gorilla recording belongs to him.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Former prosecutor general Dobroslav Trnka, who is charged with the abuse of power, during a trial day at one of Bratislava courts on July 11, 2022.Former prosecutor general Dobroslav Trnka, who is charged with the abuse of power, during a trial day at one of Bratislava courts on July 11, 2022. (Source: TASR - Martin Baumann)

Experts proved that former prosecutor general Dobroslav Trnka, who is indicted for the abuse of power, is wrong during the first day of the Trnka trial.

The prosecutor believes that Trnka, as prosecutor general, hid the notorious “Gorilla” recording for several years, which the former prosecutor general has firmly denied since 2020. Entrepreneur Marian Kočner, convicted in a promissory notes case and is believed to have ordered the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak, gave it to him in 2007. The recording unveils corruption in high politics, about which the country learnt following the leak of the “Gorilla” case file in 2011.

