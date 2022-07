The purchase of the ISKRA system, criticised by state officers and authorities, is being investigated by the police.

The previous management of the Economy Ministry secretly purchased an IT system for almost €24 million, which not only they did not use, but did not even need.

The Integrated Crisis Management System (ISKRA) project was supposed to unify and set management processes for economic mobilization, the protection of critical infrastructure and the transport of dangerous cargo, the Sme daily reports.