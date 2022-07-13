Trial with former general prosecutor abruptly ends

Prosecutor filed a complaint against the decision to reclassify the prosecution against Trnka.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

The trial of former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka abruptly ended after the judge halted the criminal prosecution against him, arguing that the case falls under the statute of limitations.

The police charged Trnka with abuse of power, pertaining to the notorious "Gorilla" case. In 2011 this case unveiled corruption in high politics, the country learning about it after the file leaked, a loose transcript of a recording.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

The prosecutor believes that Trnka, as prosecutor general, hid the “Gorilla” recording for several years, which the former prosecutor general has firmly denied since 2020. Convicted fraudster Marian Kočner, who faces charges of having ordered the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak, gave the recording to him in 2007.

The prosecutor brought a charge against Trnka in 2021, when the trial also began.

Just an offence, judge says