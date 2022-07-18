Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

18. Jul 2022 at 12:00

Illegal souvenirs will be confiscated

Items such as those with crocodile skin appear in people's luggage regularly, the Financial Administration reports.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A hat decorated with crocodile teeth from Texas that did not make it through the custom officersA hat decorated with crocodile teeth from Texas that did not make it through the custom officers (Source: Courtesy of Financial Administration)

Some souvenirs that people carry in their luggage may end up confiscated on their way home.

The Financial Administration noted that summer vacation season comes with travel obligations and responsibilities. Customs officers often find banned items in people's luggage, like corals, crocodile or snake skin products and traditional Chinese medicine. These items require a special permit to cross borders with, however.

Careful with animal products

Travelers need to be especially careful when it comes to animals, since many of them are on the endangered list, making it illegal to purchase products or jewelry made of their skin, teeth and other parts.

Protected animals are under the protection of the CITES convention, and about 37,000 of them are under the protection of local offices; handling 1,100 of them is banned altogether.

Hefty fines

If luggage contains something on the list, the Financial Administration lays out a fine with a price depending on the severity of the terms violation, reaching up to €3,917.39. Travelers can check the legality of their souvenirs on the official Financial Administration website.

The case of a hat with crocodile teeth sent from Texas could serve as a precedent in handling banned items.

The Financial Administration had to confiscate the gift sent from USA to Slovakia. The black hat decorated with snakeskin and crocodile teeth for $275 was confiscated and not delivered to the original addressee.

