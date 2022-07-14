Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Jul 2022 at 16:57

Police hunt Dutch group after bridge incident

Men used trucks to clear route over bridge feared ready to collapse

author
Kristián Sabo
External contributor
The barriers on the bridge near the village of Herľany.The barriers on the bridge near the village of Herľany. (Source: TASR)

Police are investigating after a group of Dutch people cleared concrete blocks off a bridge that had been closed because authorities feared it might collapse - and then drove over it and posted footage of what they had done on social media.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Authorities in the village of Herľany near Košice confirmed the incident to the local daily newspaper, Korzár, and said it was not the only act of dangerous vandalism the group had been involved in recently.

A Dutch man was recently reportedly detained after getting drunk and damaging an airport fence and entering a hangar at Košice airport.

Related article Organized crime stealing wood in Kysuce, goes mostly to Poland Read more 

Mayor: This is unacceptable

Mayor of Herľany, Slavomír Rusnák, said: "[This Dutch group] were in eastern Slovakia and caused several problems. They behaved badly not only here, but also in various establishments, and it is a known fact what one of them did at the airport. When I saw the footage, I could not believe my eyes.

"After that, cars passed over the bridge, then also through our village. They certainly did not think it was dangerous, even though the bridge is in a state of emergency."

He added that the behaviour of the Dutch group was "unacceptable".

Related article Bratislava looks for volunteers to help keep nightlife spots safe Read more 

Police have said they are investigating both incidents.

Meanwhile, the bridge in Herľany is due to be demolished in two weeks.

©Sme

Top stories

The price of motor fuels in Slovakia is up by 43% year-on-year. (Source: Unsplash)

Slovakia's inflation rate tops record set in 2000

Prices have been growing steadily throughout 2022, and grocery bills continue to rise.


6 h

News digest: Teacher pay to increase twice in 2023

The trial with ex-prosecutor general Dobroslav Trnka has ended, best swings in Trenčín Region, and one unusual cloud.


21 h
Dobroslav Trnka in court

Trial with former general prosecutor abruptly ends

Prosecutor filed a complaint against the decision to reclassify the prosecution against Trnka.


13. jul

Ancient grave found right under kindergarten

A woman with her jewels were found in the grave.


11. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad