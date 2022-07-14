Police hunt Dutch group after bridge incident

Men used trucks to clear route over bridge feared ready to collapse

The barriers on the bridge near the village of Herľany. (Source: TASR)

Police are investigating after a group of Dutch people cleared concrete blocks off a bridge that had been closed because authorities feared it might collapse - and then drove over it and posted footage of what they had done on social media.

Authorities in the village of Herľany near Košice confirmed the incident to the local daily newspaper, Korzár, and said it was not the only act of dangerous vandalism the group had been involved in recently.

A Dutch man was recently reportedly detained after getting drunk and damaging an airport fence and entering a hangar at Košice airport.

Mayor: This is unacceptable

Mayor of Herľany, Slavomír Rusnák, said: "[This Dutch group] were in eastern Slovakia and caused several problems. They behaved badly not only here, but also in various establishments, and it is a known fact what one of them did at the airport. When I saw the footage, I could not believe my eyes.

"After that, cars passed over the bridge, then also through our village. They certainly did not think it was dangerous, even though the bridge is in a state of emergency."

He added that the behaviour of the Dutch group was "unacceptable".

Police have said they are investigating both incidents.

Meanwhile, the bridge in Herľany is due to be demolished in two weeks.

