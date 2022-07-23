Sheep return to popular peak in the Low Tatras

Only several hundred of this breed in Slovakia.

From the beginning of July, a flock of sheep has been grazing on the grass on the slopes of the Jasná ski resort. The return of the shepherding tradition to the alpine meadows in the Low Tatras had been under preparation since last year.

The sheep are currently grazing in the vicinity of Priehyba on the Liptov side of Chopok, the flock guarded by shepherd dogs.

The original breed

Walachian sheep was the selected breed. "At the end of the 19th century, there were three million sheep in our territory, two million of which were Walachians. Today, there are perhaps 700 Walachian sheep in Slovakia, this being the third herd in Liptov," said Peter Kompiš, one of the initiators of the sheep's return to the Low Tatras.