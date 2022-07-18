Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
18. Jul 2022 at 14:29  I Premium content

As the mercury rises, Slovak politicians will “cool off” – or so we are told

Heger and Sulík have identified the “main” problem in the coalition, but they differ over what it is.

Michaela Terenzani
PM Eduard Heger with SaS leader Richard Sulík (right) and OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič (left) announce the arrival of Volvo. PM Eduard Heger with SaS leader Richard Sulík (right) and OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič (left) announce the arrival of Volvo. (Source: TASR)

Welcome to your weekly commentary and overview of news from Slovakia. Heger plans to do a lot of talking this summer, but there is only so much good that talking can do. A former general prosecutor escapes judgement at the last moment. Everyone is feeling the effects of inflation - including the tax collection forecast.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Matovič, communication or both. What is the coalition’s problem?

The gentlemen will now repair to the billiard room, where they propose to continue their discussions behind closed doors. There may or may not be food, or even a glass of wine, to make the nascent compromise easier to digest. At the end of the summer they will emerge, transformed, from these ruminations to present to the public their brand new deal. The finance minister, who also happens to be leader of the government’s largest party, will be a changed man, communicating and behaving in a style so calm and considered that we will scarcely recall his consistently rabid outbursts over the past decade and more. The stubborn economy minister, far from threatening to prematurely bring down the second government of which he has been a member, will take a step back and accept his colleague once again – just as in that press conference announcing the arrival in Slovakia of a fifth carmaker only a few weeks ago.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Last Week in Slovakia

Top stories

Montreal Canadiens hockey team first overall NHL draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky goes through skating drills.

Hundreds of people in Montreal gather to see Slafkovský train

The young Slovak ice-hockey star called Montreal the best place in the world.


6 h
The social partners announced the new minimum wage for 2023 at a joint press conference.

Trade unions and employers clinch agreement to boost minimum wage

The minimum monthly wage will be €700 in 2023. Work bonuses for weekends and nights remain frozen.


15. jul
Janko Jesenský Museum in Bratislava

Slovakia’s first literary museum highlights link between interwar intellectuals

Exhibition gives a look into the life of a writer, poet and key figure in the Slovak national movement.


13. jul
Inclined elevator

Changes to inclined elevator inside hydropower plant ongoing

The elevator has been constantly in operation since 1980.


13. jul

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad