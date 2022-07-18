Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
18. Jul 2022 at 17:55

Slovakia to swelter longer. Heat alerts issued

Due to drinking water shortage, the country has declared an emergency situation in some towns.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Cracks in the soil near Oponice, Nitra Region.Cracks in the soil near Oponice, Nitra Region. (Source: TASR)

Meteorologists have issued heat warnings for the next two days, Tuesday and Wednesday.

High temperatures can put people’s health and the environment in danger.

On Tuesday, the first-level warning will apply to western Slovakia and the Banská Bystrica Region. In the afternoon, temperatures there should increase to 33 degrees Celsius.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The next day, northern Slovakia will be under the same-level heat warning on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach as high as 34 degrees Celsius. For the rest of the country, the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute has issued a second-level heat warning. People can be exposed to temperatures up to 37 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

People are recommended to drink at least 1.5 l of water a day during a heatwave.

Emergency situation caused by drought

Climatologist Pavel Matejovič has told the TASR news agency that no rain across the country is projected until the end of July. Local storms can occur.

“We are confronted with a drought every year, but this summer it has taken on catastrophic proportions, while extreme drought prevails in a third of Slovakia’s territory and is far from ending,” he said.

Drought outlook for July 2022. The red colour represents extreme drought. Drought outlook for July 2022. The red colour represents extreme drought. (Source: TASR)

The extreme drought can be gradually felt in half the country, the expert added. In Banská Bystrica, the precipitation deficit has been highest in the last 90 days.

“Many areas in Slovakia will have to deal with a drinking water shortage,” Matejovič maintained.

At the start of July, the Interior Ministry declared an emergency situation in six towns: Pavľany (Prešov Region), Drňa and Chrámec (Banská Bystrica Region), and Pača, Žehra, and Bystrany (Košice Region).

SkryťRemove ad

Dried-up river

Part of the river Bodva, which runs through Moldava nad Bodvou, eastern Slovakia, has dried up, the TASR new agency has reported. The situation has occurred several times over the years, but never for so long.

The stretch has been waterless for several weeks, severely affecting river life.

The river Bodva in Moldava nad Bodvou has dried up. The river Bodva in Moldava nad Bodvou has dried up. (Source: TASR)

“This is the fourth time in ten or 15 years. This has been happening since they drilled wells for drinking water,” claimed chair of the local fishermen’s club, Gabriel Greizinger.

Based on information provided by a state company that manages water courses and river basins, a similar situation on the Bodva happened in 1968, 2007 and 2012.

Top stories

News digest: Two Bratislava shooting incidents in two weeks

Edible packaging, heat warnings, and what not to bring home from holidays abroad.


7 h
PM Eduard Heger with SaS leader Richard Sulík (right) and OĽaNO leader Igor Matovič (left) announce the arrival of Volvo.

As the mercury rises, Slovak politicians will “cool off” – or so we are told

Heger and Sulík have identified the “main” problem in the coalition, but they differ over what it is.


12 h
Many times even cucumbers sold in grocery stores were wrapped in plastic packaging. Edible packaging developed in cooperation with Slovak scientists could reduce huge amount of plastic waste.

Edible packaging, cooking ingredient of the future

Transparent foil is made from natural materials.


14 h
Montreal Canadiens hockey team first overall NHL draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky goes through skating drills.

Hundreds of people in Montreal gather to see Slafkovský train

The young Slovak ice-hockey star called Montreal the best place in the world.


14 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad