News digest: Two Bratislava shooting incidents in two weeks

Edible packaging, heat warnings, and what not to bring home from holidays abroad.

News: Receive notifications about new articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Good evening. The Monday, July 18 edition of Today in Slovakia is ready with the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Packaging and noodles in one pot

Many times even cucumbers sold in grocery stores were wrapped in plastic packaging. Edible packaging developed in cooperation with Slovak scientists could reduce a huge amount of plastic waste. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

You come home with a bagful of items from a nearby grocery store, ready to cook dinner. You unpack the meat, and proceed to slice the packaging into noodles.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

Slovak scientist Miroslava Kačániová from the Slovak University of Agriculture in Nitra is developing this packaging in cooperation with fellow scientists from Minsk, Belarus. Their goal is to create a new material based on starch, edible polymers, and plant additives.

Packaging made from this material should not only be biodegradable, but sustain the longevity of the meat as well.

Slovak science: You can learn more about the talented Slovak scientists here. You can also subscribe to The Slovak Spectator's Slovak Science Digest.

For a deeper insight into current affairs, check out the summer version of Last Week in Slovakia piece published earlier today. You can sign up for the newsletter here.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website:

WEATHER: The meteorological office has issued heat warnings for the next two days.

The meteorological office has issued heat warnings for the next two days. TRAVEL: Here's what you should not bring back from your holidays abroad.

Here's what you should not bring back from your holidays abroad. SHOOTING: Bratislava police have launched criminal prosecutions in regard to last weekend's shooting incident.

Bratislava police have launched criminal prosecutions in regard to last weekend's shooting incident. NHL: Slovak player Juraj Slafkovský is becoming Montreal Canadiens' next star.

Slovak player Juraj Slafkovský is becoming Montreal Canadiens' next star. DISPLAY: Strečno Castle has opened a new archaeological exhibition.

Strečno Castle has opened a new archaeological exhibition. FILM: A US thriller has recently filmed in eastern Slovakia.

FEATURE STORY FOR MONDAY

Communists banned a film due to "ugly" people

"Pictures of the Old World", a Slovak documentary, was made in 1972. (Source: Vladimír Vavrek/© Slovak Film Institute)

In 1972, Dušan Hanák created "Pictures of the Old World", a documentary that he wrote and directed.

The stories of old, lonely and poor people, who were not actors at all and lived in the countryside of northern Slovakia under communism, were recounted through Slovak photographer Martin Martinček's black-and-white pictures, film shots and interviews.

The Communists did not like the film and banned it for almost two decades.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

IN OTHER NEWS:

The list of municipalities in which Slovak citizens belonging to a minority make up at least 15 percent of the population, and thus have the right to use their minority language in official communication, will increase from 638 to 763 municipalities.

of the population, and thus have the right to use their minority language in official communication, will increase from 638 to 763 municipalities. In Brussels, Investments Minister Veronika Remišová (Za Ľudí) signed the approval of the new Partnership Agreement , which determines how European funds will be used in Slovakia in the new programme period. Almost €13 billion will be spent to support green and climate goals, science or education.

, which determines how European funds will be used in Slovakia in the new programme period. Almost €13 billion will be spent to support green and climate goals, science or education. President Zuzana Čaputová has so far assessed ten applications from citizens who expressed interest in serving in the Ukrainian army. She gave permission in four cases.

She gave permission in four cases. To enter Turkey, it is necessary to have a passport that must be valid for at least 150 days, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said.

Football fans attend a FK DAC 1904 Dunajská Streda - MFK Tatran Liptovský Mikuláš match in Dunajská Streda on July 17, 2022, during the first round of the Fortuna League. (Source: TASR)

Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) has asked Hungary to observe the mutually agreed rules from 2004 for providing support in education and culture . Hungary should thus fund the education of Hungarians in Slovakia through institutions, and not support individuals. (TASR)

. Hungary should thus fund the education of Hungarians in Slovakia through institutions, and not support individuals. (TASR) The Labour Ministry on Monday opened twelve new free debt counselling centres.

The state is seeking companies interested in taking part in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. Firms can fill in a questionnaire on this link.

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.