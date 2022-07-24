Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
24. Jul 2022 at 7:30  I Premium content

Closed recycling loop reduces need for raw material and energy

Volkswagen Slovakia sends high-quality aluminium offcuts for re-processing.

Jana Liptáková
Jana Liptáková
The press shop in Volkswagen Slovakia in Bratislava.The press shop in Volkswagen Slovakia in Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of Volkswagen Slovakia)

When a stamping press cuts and models the sides or roofs of a future SUV out of high-quality aluminium sheets at the biggest automotive plant in Slovakia, the offcuts are sent to a supplier that uses them to produce new sheets.

Volkswagen Slovakia thus saves precious primary raw material and its cars enter the usability phase with greater environmental balance.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The Aluminium Closed Loop project, launched in 2021 in Bratislava, is an example of a circular economy in practice, reducing the energy-intensive production of primary aluminium.

“Using recycled materials to produce the aluminium from which car bodies are made minimises the high energy requirements in the phase before actual vehicle production,” said Michaela Hletková Ploszeková, head of the environment department at Volkswagen Slovakia. This is one way the plant reduces the overall environmental balance of the vehicles it produces, she added.

Related article Logistics chains disrupted by war in Ukraine bring new opportunities to Slovakia Read more 

Since the launch of the project in July 2021, the carmaker has sent 6,600 tons of high-quality aluminium offcuts for re-processing. The use of secondary aluminium enables energy savings of up to 95 percent compared to the production of primary aluminium. The production of CO2 emissions is reduced as well.

Using the offcuts to produce new sheets minimises the amount of raw materials, in this case bauxite, Hletková Ploszeková noted.

SkryťRemove ad

Next in line

Volkswagen Slovakia opened its €90 million press shop in Bratislava in late 2013. It was one of the most advanced press shops in Europe and its press (91,000 kN) is one of the strongest in the Volkswagen Group. It presses 74 components from aluminium as well as steel sheets for SUV models produced in Bratislava – the Volkswagen Touareg, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne a Porsche Cayenne Coupé. The high usage ratio of aluminium, as much as 96 percent, has made it a suitable place to introduce the Aluminium Closed Loop project.

The Aluminium Closed Loop was first established at the Neckarsulm site in 2017 and then gradually introduced in the Audi in Ingolstadt in 2020 and afterwards in Bratislava.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

A specialised centre for technical vehicle checks and emissions test (STK) in Martin, central Slovakia.

Periodic vehicle inspection put off by coronavirus return

Slovakia began to extend the validity of expired vehicle inspections during the coronavirus outbreak.


15 h
Stock image.

Slovak scientists look into a way to fight antibiotic resistance

Global problem arose because people overused antibiotics.


13 h

LGBT+ community calls for respect, not tolerance

Public acknowledgement improves, but legal recognition lags far behind.


11 h
PM Eduard Heger after a meeting with President Zuzana Čaputová on July 22, 2022, in Bratislava.

PM Heger says minority government is a real option

Sme Rodina, a coalition party, prefers an early election to a minority government.


15 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťClose ad